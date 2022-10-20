Nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes are expected to be stocked by month’s end in 14 northern Indiana lakes.
The fingerlings average 4 to 7 inches long. Adult walleye typically reach 14 inches in length after two years of growth and 16 inches by their third year.
Lakes and (county) to be stocked by the Department of Natural Resources are Adams (LaGrange), Big Turkey (Steuben), Crooked (Steuben), Dewart (Kosciusko), Lake (Steuben), Maxinkuckee (Marshall), Pine/Stone (LaPorte), Pretty (LaGrange), Shriner (Whitley), Simonton (Elkhart), Sylvan (Noble),Wall (LaGrange), Winona (Kosciusko) and Wolf (Lake).