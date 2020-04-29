Pendleton Correctional Facility file photo 2015

Eight staff members and 27 inmates at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

 Don Knight, file | The Herald Bulletin

PENDLETON — The Indiana Department of Correction is conducting an investigation into an incident that took place at the Pendleton Correctional Facility in which four correctional officers were injured.

Chief communications officer David R. Bursten confirmed Wednesday in an email to The Herald Bulletin that there is an active investigation related to the April 17 disturbance at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

“Since the investigation is ongoing, there is no additional information I can share,” he wrote. “Once the investigation is completed, it will be submitted to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office for review and action as deemed appropriate by that office.”

Bursten said the investigation could take weeks or months to complete.

He said the April 17 disturbance was resolved within a matter of minutes, that there was no threat to the public and no escapes from the facility.

Bursten said four staff members suffered non-life threatening injuries and all were discharged from the hospital on the same day.

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin.

