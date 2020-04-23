ANDERSON – Eight staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
In addition to the staff members, the Indiana Department of Correction reported Thursday that three additional offenders in the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus raising the total to 27.
According to the DOC, 26 inmates have tested positive, 28 are suspected with COVID-19 and 130 offenders have been placed in quarantine.
There was a disturbance at the Pendleton Correctional Facility last Friday around 10:40 a.m., according to the state’s Joint Information Center.
The incident lasted less than three minutes and involved four offenders, according to a statement to The Herald Bulletin.
“While no offenders were injured, there were four staff members treated at a local hospital and released the same day with non-life threatening injuries,” the statement said.
The number of inmates who have tested positive throughout the state’s prison facilities increased to 246 and 116 staff members have tested positive.
Forty-four Madison County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to the Madison County Health Department.
The health department said Thursday that three additional deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.
According to local officials, 40 deaths in Madison County have taken place in long-term care facilities.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said the number of confirmed cases in the county increased by 13 to 373.
Thus far, 1,407 county residents have been tested.
The Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard showed 38 deaths in Madison County on Thursday.
State officials said the difference between the numbers reported by the county and the state are because some of the deaths were suspected coronavirus and patients were not tested.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 45 on Thursday to 706, with the number of positive tests at 13,309, an increase of 612.
“Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH,” according to press statement. “The deaths reported today occurred between April 7 and April 21.”
According to the state, 89% of the deaths are people over the age of 60 and 36.6% of the reported positive cases for the same age group.
The state agency is reporting that 20.2% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 10.4% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 228 deaths, an increase of eight since Tuesday. Lake County has 61 reported deaths, Johnson County 43 and Hamilton County 42.
As a comparison, Decatur County has reported 22 deaths, which is the eighth most in Indiana; 182 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Decatur County has a population of 26,794, according to the 2018 census projection, ranking it 59th in the state.
