ANDERSON — A doctor reviewing the medical evidence in the murder trial of Alyson Stephen said a second child had possible injuries.
Stephen, 27, Elwood, is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 charged with the murder of one of her sons in 2018. The trial could go to the jury Thursday.
Dr. Ralph Hicks said Wednesday that Ryder Stephen, 23 months old, had bruising on the upper chest caused by a forceful impact to that part of the body.
“The severity of Ryder’s injuries were critical and life threatening,” he testified. “It was caused by trauma.”
When asked by deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller whether the injuries could have been caused by a fall in the bathtub or another child, Hicks said the injuries could not be expected to be from a child.
Hicks testified that another of Stephen’s sons, a 3-year-old, was examined at Riley Children’s Hospital and injuries were observed.
“There were bruises to both ears, the wrist, over the ribs and one arm,” he said. “Bruising to the ears is very uncommon, quite unusual.”
He said the bruising of both ears was highly suspicious.
During cross examination, Attorney John Reeder asked what sort of symptoms would Ryder have had, considering what he suffered. Hicks said immediately after being traumatized, he would have experienced changes in mental state, lethargy, a loss of alertness or consciousness and difficulty speaking or understanding.
Hicks also suggested Ryder suffered from blunt-force trauma and a lack of blood flow from the brain.
Jurors were shown the interview of Stephen by Elwood Police Department detective Ben Gosnell on Nov. 1, 2018, two days after Ryder died.
“I got angry and cried a lot,” Stephen said when asked how she was doing.
During the interview, Stephen said she had been hearing varying stories about how her son died. She said she wanted to know for herself. She said, at first, Shaken Baby Syndrome and other conditions had been suggested.
When asked by Gosnell what happened, Stephen said, “I wish I did know.”
Stephen told Gosnell that her former husband, Jacob Wootton, was “heavy handed” when he spanked the children.
“I usually hit Ryder on the butt when he misbehaved,” she said during the recorded interview. “I try not to hit them; I make them stand or sit in the corner.”
The day Wootten came over to tend to the children as Stephen was leaving for work, she said he was “agitated” because he could not find his electrical tape. She said he wanted to fix his glasses, which were uncomfortable.
Stephen said she did not know what happened to Ryder when he was found unresponsive Oct. 26, 2018, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Gosnell. She said she put Ryder in the infant bathtub while she got ready for work and left him there with Wootton.
When Ryder was taken to the hospital, Stephen said, she was at work. The toddler was pronounced dead three days later by doctors at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Wootton was sentenced by Judge Sims to 40 years following his plea of guilty to neglect of a dependent causing death and 12 years as a habitual offender.