ANDERSON — Several local fire departments were dispatched about 10 a.m. Monday to a working residential fire.
The fire was in the 5900 block of Layton Road. The residence was about a half mile from the road. Firefighters from Lapel arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the residence.
Units from South Madison, Lapel, Edgewood, Wayne Township in Hamilton County and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency responded.
Firefighters were able to save a cat and a dog, but several cats perished from smoke inhalation.
Karen Shields said she has lived at the house since 1992.
“One of the cats jumped off the stove and ignited the gas burners,” Shield said.
“There was a lot of smoke and I saw the flames,” she said. “I called 911 and got the animals out.”
Shields was holding another dog that was being given oxygen by a member of the South Madison Fire Territory.