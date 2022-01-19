ANDERSON — Anderson resident Melissa Ford has spent the past two weeks searching for her mom’s dog, Prim. Prim was lost from Ford’s home Jan. 3 after her 4-year-old son let the dog outside.
Right before the Christmas holiday, Melissa Ford was on vacation in Florida with her sister when she got news that her mom, dad and other family members had tested positive for COVID-19.
After Ford returned from vacation, they realized how sick her dad, Tom, was and took him to the hospital Dec. 22.
Three days later on Christmas, Ford said her mom, Debbie, got sicker, so she and her sister took their mom to the hospital as well.
Tom was struggling to breathe and was later moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit.
On Jan. 1, Debbie was able to visit Tom and hold his hand as she provided him with words of encouragement to her husband of 52 years.
After the visit, Debbie returned to her room and took a nap. During her nap, she overheard “code blue in ICU room 6.”
“And that’s how she found out that dad (Tom) had coded,” Ford said. “They think it was a sudden heart attack.”
From New Year’s Day when Tom died until Jan. 3, the day Debbie was released from the hospital, Ford spent all of her time at the hospital with her mom. Ford’s son’s dad was at Ford’s house, where Prim was staying while Debbie was in the hospital.
When Ford was getting ready to bring her mom home, she called home and learned that Prim was missing. Luckily, Ford has a door camera and was able to see that her 4-year old son opened the front door and let Prim outside to go to the bathroom. The door had been left open, so her son’s dad closed it, not knowing that Prim was outside.
By the time Ford learned Prim was missing, two hours had already passed.
Ford’s parents and Prim lived in Fishers, while Ford lives in Anderson. Prim had been living with Ford in Anderson since Christmas.
“She was only there a week. She didn’t know the neighborhood,” Ford said.
Ford called all of her neighbors and posted in online groups about Prim’s disappearance.
Since Prim went missing, there have been a few apparent sightings by community members. Members of the community have also been out searching for Prim, according to Ford.
“That’s been the most touching part about it,” she said. “People that don’t even have to do this jumped in.”
Ford noted that her mom is now doing better and recovering at her home in Fishers.
“I know my mom is aching from losing her dog. That’s her main source of comfort,” Ford said.
She hopes that her mom does not have to grieve the loss of her husband and her dog at the same time.
While her mom has two other dogs, Ford said Prim was special to her mom.
Prim, who originally belonged to Ford, has been with the family since she was a puppy, when Ford got Prim as a Valentine’s gift.
About three years ago, when Ford made the move from Hamilton County to Anderson, she had to live with her parents for six months. During this time, Prim grew attached to Debbie and to the parents’ other two dogs, so she became a part of their household.
Prim escaped from Ford’s home in the VanBuskirk Heights/Forest Hills area in Anderson. She is a tan/brown, 7-pound Yorkie with brown eyes. Prim was wearing a red, Christmas sweater when she escaped.
If you have any information about Prim’s location, please call Melissa Ford at 317-730-1284. Prim, if found, can also be taken to a local veterinarian, as she is microchipped.
