Dog walk

Mounds State Park Naturalist Savannah Lundgren leads a "Bow-wow-entine's" Dog Lovers Hike on Saturday. From left are Lundren's husband Alex walking their dog Einstein, Lundgren walking Pepper and Tim Brauch walking Beau.

 Don Knight

The Herald Bulletin

ANDERSON — Snow crunched under foot and paw as Mounds State Park hosted a "Bow-wow-entine's" Dog Lovers Hike on Saturday.

Five dogs and their owners struck out from the Nature Center as temperatures in the 20s and light wind made for a comfortable walk once underway.

Park naturalist Savannah Lundgren made Valentine themed treats for the dogs.

She said she has noticed more dogs at the park since the start of the pandemic and would like to start offering weekly programs for dogs and possibly a dog walking club.

