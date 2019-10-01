ANDERSON — Less than nine months after City Council voted against a rezoning request to open a Dollar General store at Ninth Street and Madison Avenue, the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a request to open a seventh Dollar General in Anderson.
The board is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to consider four variances for the opening of the proposed store at the southwest corner of West 53rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The vacant property sits directly to the east of Cardinal Store and to the south of Modern Trailer Sales.
The proposal is to construct a 9,100-square-foot store on property zoned for industrial use on 0.77 acres. The request is compatible with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The store will be similar in design and appearance to the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Columbus Avenue.
The petitioner, Second Circle Acquisitions and Casey’s Marketing Co., is requesting variances from the number of required parking spaces, maximum lot coverage and permission to construct a trash enclosure on the front of the property.
The city’s zoning ordinance requires 73 parking spaces, and the developer is proposing to have 30 parking spots.
An entrance to the property would be on West 53rd Street. The company is planning to construct sidewalks at the site.
The Anderson Municipal Development Department is recommending approval of all the variances, except for the placement of the trash enclosure on the front of the property.
Dollar General has stores at the following Anderson locations: 2530 Broadway; 405 S. Scatterfield Road; 1812 Raible Ave.; 1315 W. 38th St.; 1177 E. 53rd St.; and 2500 Columbus Ave.
In January, residents lined up to tell members of the Anderson City Council they didn’t want a Dollar General store at Ninth and Madison, and the council voted unanimously to deny a rezoning request to open the store across from Mays Park.
The residents argued that a grocery store with fresh produce was needed rather than a discount department store.
