ANDERSON — Anderson police are investigating an armed robbery Monday at the Dollar General store on Columbus Avenue.
The robbery took place at 8:40 a.m. at the store in the 2400 block of Columbus, according to a police news release.
The preliminary investigation determined a male entered the store armed with a handgun, wearing a mask and dark-colored clothing.
The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled south on foot.
Officers searched the area but didn’t find the suspect.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Prado at 765-648-6755.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.