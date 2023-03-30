ANDERSON — Major changes are underway to enhance the experience for patrons at the iconic downtown Paramount Theatre.
Through donations from local families and organizations, property manager James Abraham is overseeing $125,000 in remodeling work.
“My vision is to make the Paramount an event center for the community,” he said.
The work includes moving the offices of the Anderson Symphony Orchestra into the former Congressional offices of Mike Pence.
Jim and Marilyn Ault donated $25,000 to fund new restrooms and a music library. The work was completed within budget, Abraham noted.
Relocation of the ASO offices allows for remodeling of the bar area on the main floor of the theater. The wall facing west is being removed to open the area and make it 25 feet wide and 60 feet long with a direct view to Meridian Street.
“The need was to be able to serve more people during intermissions during the performances,” Abraham explained. “It’s a revenue enhancement.”
The centerpiece of the remodeling will be a bar custom designed by Wood n’ Luxury and manufactured in Italy.
“I was looking for an antique bar,” Abraham said. “The costs were $30,000. The company is building it for $10,300.”
New lighting will enhance the theater’s 1930s theme and complement the existing raised ceiling.
“We couldn’t do this until we moved the ASO offices,” Abraham said, noting that donations covered the $80,000 for that segment of remodeling.
Paramount officials plan to convert the second-floor area where Larry Davenport’s model trains were on display into a meeting and banquet room.
“That’s an additional 6,000 square feet,” Abraham said. “We’re working to determine if there is a market need for an event center in Madison County.”
Abraham said events could take place in the remodeled space while banquet facilities on the third floor are also in use.
The kitchen area on the second floor has been remodeled at a cost of $20,000 in donations from the Boze Trust.
Abraham works with local companies Royal Flush Plumbing, West Electric and Lehman’s to do contract work at the Paramount, he noted.
“These are all donated funds,” Abraham emphasized. “It has no impact on the Paramount’s budget. My salary is also donated."
Abraham talked about the importance of the historic theater to civic pride.
“This shows how people in the community feel about Paramount,” he said. “We need to look at the bigger picture by working with the Paramount Theatre Foundation and the city of Anderson.”