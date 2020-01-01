ANDERSON — Contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund through Tuesday have reached $10,082.35, more than two-thirds of the way to the $15,000 goal.
The fund drive has been extended to Jan. 15. The original deadline was Jan. 1.
The Salvation Army and The Herald Bulletin are working together again this holiday season to capture the spirit of Christmas for the benefit of local families in need.
The newspaper’s Empty Stocking Fund helps the Salvation Army provide food and other necessities to families year round. Each Christmas season the Salvation Army helps provide about 1,500 children with toys, food and clothes.
Contribute to the Empty Stocking Fund by mailing or bringing cash or a check (made out to the Salvation Army) to The Herald Bulletin, 1133 Jackson St., Anderson, IN 46016. The newspaper office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Herald Bulletin is publishing donors’ names and donation amounts regularly. The Empty Stocking Fund also accepts anonymous gifts.
For more information, call The Herald Bulletin at 622-1212 or the Salvation Army at 644-2538.
Here’s a list of recent donations:
• $100, Carol Caplinger
• $140, The Herald Bulletin newsroom and design center
• $25, Marilyn L. Jennings
• $200, Paul and Dorothy Malone
• $50, Jim and Laura Lee Gwaltney, in memory of LaQuieta Hopkins
• $100, Maxine Vetor, in memory of Max Vetor
• $50, Eugene and Rita Schildmeier
