ANDERSON — A liquor store attendant said a naked woman ran into the store with a gunshot wound to her stomach on Thursday night.
Anderson police are investigating a double shooting reported in the 1700 block of Meridian Street around 9:24 p.m., Maj. Joel Sandefur said in a text message.
“Police report that a man and a woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” he said. “Police continue to investigate the shooting.”
A man working at the Keg-N-Bottle Package, 1703 Meridian Street, said a woman ran into the store naked, asking him to call the police just before the store closed at 10 p.m. The man declined to identify himself.
“I don’t know exactly what the details are,” he said. “I just work here. But that was a first because she was naked. She was talking and everything.”
Sandefur declined to comment if the shooting was a random act or domestic situation.
“This is all I can report at this time,” he said.
