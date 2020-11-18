ANDERSON — As fatigue sets in two-thirds of the way through the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and people abandon their masks and forget to socially distance, there are still first responders and medical personnel who risk sickness and death as they battle this fall’s surge in Madison County.
The Rev. Doyle Moore Jr., pastor at D & J Ministries, thought that it was about time to show these pandemic heroes some gratitude and that Thanksgiving would be the perfect time.
That’s why he is coordinating a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal Tuesday at The Pittt Barbeque and Grill, 425 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“They really haven’t had a break since the beginning of COVID. It’s the least I can do or we can do,” he said.
The meal is one of many ways that Anderson residents plan to express their gratitude for a variety of outcomes in their lives over the coming week.
The free “leg quarter and two sides on the Lord” also will be made available to other essential employees and homeless Anderson residents, Moore said.
“We’ve got a big problem with that in Anderson. We’ve got a lot of homeless people everywhere,” he said.
Moore said he came up with the idea a month or two ago but wasn’t sure where to start. After praying on it, he approached Bill Watson, owner of The Pittt, who agreed to underwrite the cost for 1,000 meals.
“I like being in the action. I like being on the front lines,” Moore said.
Watson said he often is approached to help provide meals for good causes, but this one seemed special.
“As soon as he told me what he wanted to do, I said I would think about it, but it didn’t take me very long to run the numbers and decide to do it,” he said.
All meals will be brought out to recipients. Those wanting multiple meals to carry back to co-workers are asked to call in advance.
