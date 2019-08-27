ANDERSON – A driver who appeared to be intoxicated was arrested Monday after his vehicle rear-ended an Anderson Community Schools bus near the intersection of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue, causing minor injury to four students.
Anderson Police Department spokesman Maj. Joel Sandefur said Peyton K. Tonning, 23, 700 block of West 34th Street, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death, a Class A misdemeanor, and Level 6 felony operating while intoxicated, prior.
Two elementary school-age students were taken to a local hospital as a precaution and released after complaining of pain to the knee, lower leg and/or foot. One student complained of pain to the head and another of pain to the neck.
According to the police report, both vehicles were westbound on 38th Street about 3:50 p.m. when Tonning, believed to have been following too closely, hit the bus driven by Terry L. Shaul with his 2019 Chevy Equinox. Estimated damage caused to the vehicles was estimated between $5,001 and $10,000.
“Tonning allegedly left the scene of the accident on foot, but was later apprehended by responding officers in the 3700 block of Columbus Avenue, after being pointed out to police by witnesses,” Sandefur said. “Witnesses to the collision told police they observed Tonning operating the Equinox, which rear-ended the school bus.”
Investigators reported finding eight 50ml bottles of liquor in Tonning’s possession prior to conducting their field sobriety tests for intoxication, he said.
Investigators sought a breathalyzer test from Tonning, but he was unable to provide an adequate sample, Sandefur said. However, according to a preliminary breath test conducted as part of the field sobriety test, he is believed to have had a blood alcohol content of .18%, he added.
Tonning also consented to a blood draw, results of which are pending, Sandefur said.
