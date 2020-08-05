ELWOOD — Two people who suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in rural Madison County have been identified.
The collision occurred about 2 p.m. southeast of Elwood and northwest of Frankton at County Road 900 North and County Road 750 West, according to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.
A red 1999 GMC truck driven by Ronald Miller was westbound on County Road 900 North, with the right of way, when a black-and-silver 1990 Chevrolet truck, driven by Christopher Warner of Alexandria, approached the intersection, northbound on County Road 750 West.
According to Mellinger, Warner disregarded the stop sign and the vehicles collided.
Miller was taken to Community Hospital Anderson and then transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis with multiple fractures and internal injuries.
Warner was taken to St. Vincent Mercy Hospital and then transferred to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with multiple fractures and a head injury.
The trucks had no additional occupants, the sheriff said. Frankton Volunteer Fire Department and EMA assisted the sheriff's crash team at the scene.
Two civilians also stopped and assisted with bleeding control.
