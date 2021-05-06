Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.