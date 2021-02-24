MIDDLETOWN — Henry County Area Drug Task Force officers arrested two Middletown residents on suspicion of possession with intent to sell 53 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine following a 6 a.m. Sunday raid by law enforcement.
According to a statement prepared by task force officials, Jason Noble, 40, was charged with possession with intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Also arrested was Sunset R. Hardegen, 29, who was charged with possession with intent to sell, possession of cocaine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
“Utilizing the Henry County SWAT Team, entry was made into the residence where a male subject was observed running into a northeast bedroom,” according to the statement.
Noble was checked by medics after making a complaint of pain and transported to Henry County Hospital for evaluation. He later was cleared and transported to the Henry County Jail in New Castle.
Another male seen leaving the house on a bicycle was detained a short while later. The homeowner also arrived at the residence from work during the incident.
“The subject who was detained on the bicycle was later released from the scene,” according to the statement.
Inside the home, investigators found 53 grams of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and prescription medications. They also found syringes, drug paraphernalia, narcotics bags for distribution, a handgun and ammunition.
In addition to the SWAT Team, the arrests were made with mutual assistance from a variety of law enforcement agencies, including the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, New Castle Police Department and Middletown Police Department.
