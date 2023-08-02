ELWOOD — A death in the family of a cast member has caused postponement of "Radio Live" from Elwood's Duck Creek Players, according to Bill Smith, executive director for Duck Creek Center for the Arts.
A new date for the play, which was initially supposed to be performed Saturday, had not been set by Wednesday.
Rehearsals are underway for "A Comedy of Errors," the latest installment of the "Shakespeare in the Park" productions, according to the Duck Creek Players' Facebook group.
"A Comedy of Errors" will be performed at Calloway Park, Aug. 24 to 26.