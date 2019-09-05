ANDERSON — When they first arrived, firefighters were unsure if anyone was home at a residential fire called in by a neighbor early Thursday morning.
“It was called in by a neighbor who said they could see flames through the roof,” said Debbie Gates, public information officer for Richland Township Fire Department.
A fire in the 100 block of McArthur Court was reported to dispatch at 2:38 a.m., Gates said. She said it was unclear at first if there were any occupants inside the house, but dispatchers were able to contact the homeowner to confirm no one was inside.
“The home was heavily involved when we arrived and the cause and starting location of the fire is still under investigation,” Gates said.
Gates was unable to provide an estimate of damage, but she said the structure was a single-story home with walk-out basement.
“No one was injured, but we did have multiple mutual aid involved with seven other fire departments there,” she said.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control at 3:57 a.m. with units remaining to extinguish hotspots, perform overhaul and assist with investigation until 1:52 p.m.
Agencies assisting Richland Township Fire Department with the fire were Chesterfield-Union Township Fire Department, Lafayette Township Fire Department, Alexandria Fire Department, Adams Markleville Fire Territory, Summitville Fire Department, Pipe Creek Fire Department, Anderson Fire Department, Madison County Emergency Management Agency and Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
