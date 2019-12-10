ANDERSON — Virginia Wachenschwanz wrote the name “Jack” on the star and affixed it to the Christmas tree decorated with blue lights in the chapel at East Lynn Christian Church.
As the second anniversary of the death of her husband of 60 years looms on Friday, Wachenschwanz was in need of extra emotional and spiritual support.
“I was thinking how wonderful he was,” the 20-year Anderson resident said Monday. “I pray, ‘God, please, come and get me. I’m ready.”
A music director and elder at the Disciples of Christ church, she was just as much in need of the Blue Christmas series, named for the Elvis Presley holiday hit, as any other church or community member.
This is the first year East Lynn has offered the Blue Christmas series and the second year the worship service was performed there. In some circles with similar services, they are known as “The Longest Night,” often taking place on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year.
Despite her lingering sadness, Wachenschwanz said she planned to go home and make Mexican wedding cakes to be included in boxes distributed to shut-ins.
“If it wasn’t for the church, it would be awful. But the church keeps me going,” she said.
Steve DeFields-Gambrel, who has been East Lynn’s pastor for two years, said the songs want us to believe it’s the most wonderful time of the year. But for some, it’s the most miserable when there is an empty chair at the Christmas table, a man who comes home and beats his wife after imbibing too much alcohol at a party or when someone is ill and knows it likely will be the last Christmas.
“Whatever you’re feeling this season, this year, Jesus is acquainted with that feeling,” he said.
As the son of an alcoholic, so is he.
“I learned at a very, very early age, not to look forward to Christmas,” he said.
DeFields-Gambrel said he’s done similar services in other places after a career in mental health, where he realized some also need spiritual reinforcement during the holidays. He described most of the series as being about mental health, while the worship service, was spiritual.
“For most of those 20 years, I have done some sort of service like this for the community,” he said.
The holidays are difficult for many people for a variety of reasons, such as grief at the death of a loved one, loss of a job or general money problems, or childhood trauma, DeFields-Gambrel said.
“People feel pressured to be happy and don’t really feel that in their heart,” he said.
The series and worship service allows people to come out of the closet and be who they really are, DeFields-Gambrel said.
“There’s a lot of meaning to Christmas for people who are blue, who are not happy and merry and joyful,” he said. “I would hope they get permission to be where they’re at and find comfort and grace in God. You can have heavy spirits and shattered dreams. I hope they find God is particularly present for them.”
The service, which included the singing of the more melancholy “Emmanual” and “Silent Night,” the lighting of candles, each with their own purpose, and Communion, is quieter and more meditative than the usual weekly church service, DeFields-Gambrel said. Though Christmas typically is the joyful celebration of the birth of Christ, he noted, it starts in the dark of night as a teenager gives birth to her baby in a barn before having to flee the family’s homeland so her son isn’t killed.
Stephanie Young-Helou, an elder at East Lynn, assisted DeField-Gambrel in leading the Blue Christmas service.
“As an elder, we’re her to serve and comfort, and this is a good way to reach out,” she said.
