ANDERSON — Since taking over as the director of JobSource, Doug Eckerty has been busy putting out fires.
Eckerty was named director of the local agency in August, replacing Joanna Collette, who was terminated from the position by the Madison County Commissioners.
After accepting the position with Madison County, Eckerty, a former Indiana state senator, voluntarily offered to reduce his salary from $60,000 to $17,000 per year with no benefits.
“We’re conducting strategic planning meetings,” Eckerty said. “We’re trying to learn what we can do.”
He plans to visit other service providers across the state to determine what programs are working.
“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he commented.
Eckerty said on Friday that since taking over as director he has dealt with an Indiana State Board of Accounts audit, decisions about what to do with real estate purchased by the former director and the termination of the contract for approximately $1 million in federal funding.
Eckerty said the requested information has been provided to the Indiana State Board of Accounts and the decision was made not to redeem properties sold at the Commissioner’s Certificate Sale for the nonpayment of property taxes, properties purchased while Collette was director.
Collette was also heavily involved in the proposal to repurpose the Wigwam facility, something Eckerty said is “off the radar.”
The Region 5 board, which oversees the distribution of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding to an eight-county region, voted to terminate the contract with JobSource.
“I met with them and asked them to allow time to come up with a workable program,” Eckerty said. “I wasn’t allowed to make a presentation on how we could work together.”
Instead, the contract was terminated and Interlocal Associates will take over the programming in Madison County on Dec. 1.
Eckerty said JobSource has to vacate the building at the corner of Ninth and Main streets by Nov. 22. He is in the process of finding a new location in Anderson for the eight employees.
The local agency will continue to manage the weatherization program for four counties and receive Community Service Block Grant funds in the approximate amount of $1.3 million.
Eckerty said the block grant funds can be used for transitional housing and training programs.
“I’ve learned there is much more we can do within those two programs that will benefit the community,” he said. “We’re taking a fresh look at all the Madison County programs.”
Collette had purchased 28 properties on tax sale, many of them vacant lots, with the intent to start a Youth Build program.
“We met and discussed to redeem the properties or not,” he said. “The decision was made to eliminate all the properties.”
Eckerty said JobSource did retain a house on Plum Street that provides assistance to Dove Harbor.
“We have a good relationship with Dove Harbor,” he said. “It provides a good service to the community.”
Eckerty said sometime in the future JobSource might once again look at providing transitional housing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.