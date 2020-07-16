EDGEWOOD — The chief reporter for the Edgewood Town Court has resigned from the position.
The employment attorney for the Indiana Supreme Court completed her investigation into allegations that Jaime Hudson made racial slurs about Rosemary Khoury, the deputy prosecuting attorney for the court.
Hudson had been placed on paid administrative leave June 25.
“In response to the employment attorney’s recommendation, the judge of the Town Court, Scott Norrick, met with the employee and accepted the resignation,” town attorney Mike Austin said in a press release Thursday. “At this point, the Edgewood Town Court considers the matter closed.”
Kathryn Dolan, chief public information officer for the Indiana Supreme Court, said any investigation conducted by the Office of Judicial Administration is not something that is a matter of public record.
The Herald Bulletin requested a copy of the report, which was denied by the town of Edgewood.
“The report came from the employment attorney for the Supreme Court, and we don’t plan to release the report,” Austin said.
“It’s not fair to everyone involved to release the report,” he said. “It’s a confidential employee matter.”
Austin said the report did indicate there was no third party involvement in the allegations against Hudson.
“It was a he said, she said situation,” he said. “The attorney was critical of the court employee for undermining Khoury and should have taken concerns to the judge.”
Austin said the employment attorney recommended the town of Edgewood update their employment ordinance.
“The report recommends all court employees take racial bias training, which we are implementing,” he said.
After the allegations were raised, Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings stopped filing cases in the Edgewood Town Court.
“If she’s (Hudson) gone, I don’t have a problem opening the court,” he said. “We shouldn’t have had this tension and confrontation. If he (Norrick) put her on administrative leave at the time this wouldn’t have happened.”
Cummings said Khoury will return as the deputy prosecutor in the court.
He was critical of the decision not to release the report.
“They made a public acknowledgement of an investigation,” Cummings said of town officials. “When the report came back, they don’t want to release. It was not positive of the court or the leadership.”
Cummings said last month the comments were made by Hudson in reference to deputy prosecutor Khoury, who is Black and assigned to the Edgewood Court.
Becky Hughes, an employee of the prosecutor's office, stated in the written statement provided to The Herald Bulletin that Hudson said in May that she was tired of Khoury using the “Black card” and used an expletive and the “N-word” in reference to the prosecutor.
She said a second incident took place in June and Hudson again used the same terms in reference to Khoury.
