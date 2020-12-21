EDGEWOOD — A decision has been delayed for 90 days concerning the future of the Edgewood Town Court.
The Edgewood Town Council voted Monday to delay action on whether to close the court.
Discussion on the possible closure arose after Town Court Judge Scott Norrick was elected judge of Madison Circuit Court Division 5 on Nov. 3.
Councilman Art Leak said he supported the delay but said the Anderson and Elwood city courts and the Circuit Courts need to be working on a contingency plan if Edgewood's court is closed.
Norrick said the Indiana Supreme Court appointed him to continue as judge through the transition period. He said the town will not be required to pay him a salary during the transition period.
Norrick said there have been several meetings with the judges of the Madison Circuit Court system on the possible transfer of the Edgewood cases to the county court system.
He said the other Madison Circuit Court judges would like the council to delay making a decision.
He noted that in March the town received a $75,000 grant from Madison County to move the town offices to a new location to allow more space for court operations.
Norrick recommended the delay in the decision to look at finances as a result of the filing of new cases. He said the Edgewood court has been losing money since 2017.
“The judges have not planned for the transfer of the cases to the county court,” he said.
Leak said the Town Council wants to look at all the options before deciding. He said there could be no closing of the court until June or July.
Norrick said the judges of the Elwood and Anderson city courts are willing to take the cases from Edgewood but there is a concern about the potential costs.
He said there have been discussions about transferring the cases for domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated to the county courts, but no decision has been finalized.
Another problem is that the Edgewood Town Council has adopted an ordinance that requires the judge to reside in the town.
Council President Patty Farren said there is an attorney who lives in Edgewood and would consider serving as judge.
Leak said the council could consider changing the ordinance to allow the judge to reside anywhere in Madison County.
The Republican Party Chairman Russ Willis would appoint a new judge if the Edgewood Town Court continues in operation.
If the court is closed, approximately 5,000 pending cases would have to be transferred to the Anderson or Elwood city courts or to the county’s circuit courts.
