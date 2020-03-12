EDGEWOOD — When people drive through the town of Edgewood when court is in session, it becomes evident that parking is at a premium.
That will all be changing soon as there are major changes coming to the facilities housing the Edgewood Town Court and the offices of the town’s clerk-treasurer.
The town recently purchased a former dental office, located east of the Edgewood Fire Department, for $125,000.
The clerk-treasurer’s offices are being moved to the former dental office and the town court and Edgewood Police Department will continue to utilize the existing town hall, which was constructed in 1992.
The estimated cost of the remodeling is $50,000 and the town is seeking a food and beverage tax revenue grant to offset some of the costs.
Patty Farren, president of the Town Council, said the town had the funds available to purchase the building.
“We’re working on a visionary plan for the town,” she said. “We’re excited about this.”
Farren said the courtroom will be expanded and additional parking will be available.
Town Council member Jodi Norrick said the decision was made when the dentist asked if the town was interested in purchasing the building.
“We thought it would be a good deal for us,” she said. “It will give us more room and line up all the town buildings and provide additional parking for the court.”
Scott Norrick, the judge of the Edgewood Town Court, said when the Alexandria City Court closed and the Pendleton Town Court stopped hearing misdemeanor cases, those were absorbed by Edgewood.
“We tried to change our times to alleviate some of the parking issues,” he said. “We started at 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m.
“People in the community have expressed concerns about parking on court days,” Norrick said. “We expanded parking to the west of the building, but that wasn’t enough.”
The court is considering staggering the times to have two sessions at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to reduce the demand for parking.
“We needed a better flow and when this opportunity arose, it just seemed to make sense for the town,” Norrick said.
The Edgewood court normally hears between 90 and 100 cases a day. Court sessions are currently scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.
Jodi Norrick said the current town hall will be remodeled to expand the courtroom, but there will be no impact on the police department.
There will be offices for the prosecutor and defense attorneys.
The remodeling of the former dental office is expected to be completed in April.
“The courtroom has been crowded,” Scott Norrick said. “I’m worried about the impression of people coming to the criminal justice system for the first time.
“There is standing room only,” he said. “This will have a more professional appearance.”
The court will be closed from March 30 through April 1 for the installation of a new computer system being paid for by the state.
Jodi Norrick said everyone has been working together to make the transition happen.
“I’m excited for the town,” she said.
