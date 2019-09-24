ANDERSON — An Edgewood man who used his employer’s internet service to access child pornography has been sentenced to six years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Timothy A. Donoghue, 41, was sentenced to eight counts of Level 5 felony possession of child pornography after accepting a plea agreement.
All counts will run concurrent with four years executed in the IDOC with two years of probation. His earliest possible release date is March 15, 2024, according to IDOC’s website.
Donoghue was living in Edgewood when law enforcement served a search warrant at his residence and recovered an iPhone, a laptop found in the garage and several other items Nov. 13, 2018.
The next day, Donoghue was reported as missing and under stress about losing “everything,” by family members, according to lostnmissing.org. Within days of his disappearance, Donoghue was located.
Donoghue’s crimes were discovered by information technology personnel at Heritage Environmental Services in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
The company identified Donoghue’s login and device as the one used to visit a site with child pornography, according to court records. Donoghue was an employee of a subcontractor of Heritage Environmental Services; he had a login and access to the company’s internet.
Donoghue admitted to accessing a site titled “Child porn to view. Download CP video and photo” 25 times on an iPhone. Titles on the website advertise sexual acts with children including one of a 6-year-old and one of a 9-year-old, according to court records.
Investigators in the case noted Donoghue was found guilty of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor in Shelby County on Oct. 10, 2014, and sentenced to 730 days in jail with 640 days suspended.
A forensic analysis revealed more than 1,000 images were found on the laptop taken from Donoghue’s residence. Several of the images were screenshots of child pornography websites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.