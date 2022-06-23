EDGEWOOD — The Town Council unanimously supports installing a Safe Haven Baby Box at the fire department, but there are details to work out.
If it’s completed, it would be the first Madison County community, and 84th in the state, to put in a baby box more than two years after one was announced for Anderson.
The council on Monday approved installing the box at Edgewood Fire Department, 3323 Nichol Ave. The vote followed a presentation by Team C.J.
Baby boxes let women who have recently given birth but are unable to keep their babies anonymously surrender them at a safe place.
“Once you hear about it, it was pretty easy to make the decision,” said Town Council President Patricia Farran.
“We were totally on board with this. We thought we could be part of something that was really big, Just the idea of saving one child’s life would be far greater than anything we have done here in this community.”
Team C.J. will pay for building and installing the box, which includes an alarm that lets those on duty know there is a baby waiting. The town will foot the $200 bill for annual upkeep.
A contract hasn’t been completed yet, but the baby box may be in place in as soon as seven weeks, Farran said.
“They have to actually build the box. They don’t build them until they have the approval for them.”
There are Safe Haven Baby Boxes in nearby communities, including Fortville, Marion, Muncie and New Castle. They typically are installed at fire stations or hospitals.
Though many communities have yet to have an infant surrendered, a third baby was surrendered in May to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Carmel within a five-week period.
Once the box is installed, the town likely will set a date to bless it, she said.
Edgewood Fire Chief Dale Vanderbur said his department already had considered the possibility of installing a baby box as officials plan for building a new station in the future. In the meantime, he said, he believes a suitable spot that lets the mother remain anonymous has been identified in the current station.
The one challenge that has yet to be resolved for the volunteer fire department is round-the-clock staffing so someone always is available if an infant is surrendered.
“That’s part of the process,” Vanderbur said.
Anderson City Council member Jennifer Culp, who spearheaded the unsuccessful effort to get a Safe Haven Baby Box in Anderson, helped bring the idea to the town directly to the west by approaching Edgewood Councilwoman Jody Norrick, who in turn ran the idea past Vanderbur. Alexandria and Elwood also are candidates for baby boxes, Culp said.
“I am beyond thrilled. I wish it was coming to Anderson. … I would like to see one in Anderson.”
Culp said her effort two years ago to install a baby box in Anderson was derailed for unknown reasons by Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. He did not return calls for comment.
“Basically, the City Council supports it. We would still like to see it come to Anderson,” she said. “I hope he changes his mind.”