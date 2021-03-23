INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld on Tuesday the awarding of $3,696 in damages to the owner of a barbershop who lost electricity when a fire started in shrubbery at the Edgewood Town Hall. The costs also covered $2,500 in damage to a vehicle belonging to the owner’s daughter.
There was speculation that the June 17, 2018, fire was started by someone smoking in the town hall parking lot; however, no cause was formally established.
The cost of damage came first through a small claims court decision that was appealed by the town. The 2018 fire had been preceded by a similar fire in 2017. In 2018, the fire damaged a vehicle parked on the lot of the barbershop which was owned by Paul Hensley. The tires burned into the asphalt and then burned an exposed electrical power line cutting service to the shop for a day-and-a-half.
