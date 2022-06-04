LAPEL — Since birth, Elizabeth “Ellie” Manning and her brother, Thomas “Tommie Manning,” have done everything together.
True to form, the 18-year-old twins each will graduate summa cum laude Sunday from Lapel Jr.-Sr. High School.
“We sort of shared things our entire life, so I can’t say it’s unexpected,” Tommie said.
The Mannings are one of four sibling pairs among 39 students graduating from Lapel this year with Latin Honors. That means students with a grade point average of 3.70 – 3.849 graduate, cum laude, those with a GPA of 3.85 – 3.99 graduate magna cum laude, and those with a GPA of 4.0 or higher graduate summa cum laude.
Instead of naming a valedictorian, as many schools still do, Frankton and Lapel high schools moved to the Latin Honors system a few years ago, allowing the hard work of more students to be recognized.
Also graduating summa cum laude are Danielle and Jamie Hatfield and Christian and Lucy Loller, sibling pairs in which one is adopted. Graduating cum laude is sibling pair Chloe and Corbin Renihan.
Lapel’s Principal John Willis said he was surprised when he saw the number of sibling pairs receiving Latin Honors this year.
“I don’t think I’ve ever dealt with that many twins,” he said.
For almost all of their K-12 education, Ellie and Tommie have been in the same classroom and selected the same courses. They consider themselves cooperative rather than competitive.
“I am so excited to be receiving this honor with my brother, and I also am happy for the other siblings who are also receiving this honor,” Ellie said.
“I think that we mostly help each other work our way up together, especially with our math classes. We studied together a lot, and it definitely paid off.”
Ellie and Tommie each said their AP calculus class, which had only three students, including Lucy Loller, was the most challenging they faced. But having the other to help them through it helped them succeed, they said.
“Math isn’t my sort of favorite activity or class. I am much more history, English foreign language,” Tommie admitted. “It was a class that sort of absorbed a lot of my time and a lot of my energy. It was a class I needed a support system in.”
The class, Ellie said, showed her what she could do if she put her mind to it and put in the necessary hours of study.
“It really taught me to double down on my study habits,” she said. “Before every quiz, which was given after every three or four chapters, I went over all the homework problems until I could get them right without looking at the right answer.”
Like many high-achieving students, the Mannings also were involved in a variety of extracurricular activities, some of them together, and some on their own.
Ellie ran cross country and served as team captain her senior year, and played tennis. She also participated in the Youth Leadership Academy of Madison County and Balance, volunteered at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Anderson and in the emergency room at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also held down a job washing dishes.
Tommie was captain of the cross country team and ran track, served as president of the National Honor Society and played in the jazz, concert and pep bands. He also participated in Balance and the Youth Leadership Academy.
But as they go off to college, the twins’ academic partnership is coming to an end.
Ellie now will have the support of their older brother, Ben, as she attends Kenyon College where he is, to study biology on a pre-med track. Tommie will attend DePauw University, where he plans to major in biology and major or minor in Spanish.
“I probably will be jealous when they do their calculus together,” he quipped. “But it’s good to have my own space. We’ll reconnect after college.”