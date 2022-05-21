LOGO21 EDUCATION.jpg

Anderson resident graduates from UCO 

Anderson resident Will Loyd Cranford graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a bachelor of science degree in Mathematics - Applied Mathematics as a part of the spring 2022 class, which included 1,351 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.

Local residents named to dean's list

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following local students are among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester.

The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Hannah Plew, a freshman business administration major from Anderson, was named to the Dean's List.

Pierson Plew, a sophomore kinesiology major from Anderson, was named to the Dean's List.

Ciara Carr initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, Va. — Ciara Carr, a native of Anderson, was recently initiated into the Hillsdale College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Trine inducts 51 into Order of the Engineer

ANGOLA — Fifty-one seniors in Trine University's Allen School of Engineering and Computing were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.

• Zachary Deutsch of Alexandria

• Sherrie Riser of Anderson

• Michael Swango of Anderson

