Anderson resident graduates from UCO
Anderson resident Will Loyd Cranford graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) with a bachelor of science degree in Mathematics - Applied Mathematics as a part of the spring 2022 class, which included 1,351 students from throughout Oklahoma, the country and world.
Local residents named to dean's list
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following local students are among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Hannah Plew, a freshman business administration major from Anderson, was named to the Dean's List.
Pierson Plew, a sophomore kinesiology major from Anderson, was named to the Dean's List.
Ciara Carr initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa
LEXINGTON, Va. — Ciara Carr, a native of Anderson, was recently initiated into the Hillsdale College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.
Trine inducts 51 into Order of the Engineer
ANGOLA — Fifty-one seniors in Trine University's Allen School of Engineering and Computing were inducted into the Order of the Engineer during a recent ceremony.
• Zachary Deutsch of Alexandria
• Sherrie Riser of Anderson
• Michael Swango of Anderson