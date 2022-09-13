ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools Board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a budget for 2023 that anticipates revenue and expenses remaining nearly balanced.
According to Kevin Brown, district chief financial officer and treasurer, next year’s proposed annual budget forecasts revenues of $82.2 million and expenses of $82.1 million. Those figures are up slightly from the expected 2022 numbers of $81.5 million on each side of the ledger.
“It’s pretty much a status quo budget,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Joe Cronk said. “It has the same allocations as last year. Our funding is based on our student count, and our student count right now looks like it’s going to be less than it was last year. But we’ll make do. It’s a good budget.”
The proposal, Brown noted, assumes enrollment will continue to fall, tax collection rates will remain comparable to recent years and a required pension bond offset will reduce revenue to a newly created operations fund by an estimated $2.1 million.
“We expect our tax rate to be very, very close next year to what it is this year,” he told the board.
Other business
The board recognized Madison Park Church of God for providing classroom supplies to more than 500 teachers in ACS and other districts. The church’s campaign invited teachers to provide wish lists for what their classrooms needed.
According to Brad Meadows, ACS director of district and community engagement, the supply drive funded every wish list with more than $230,000 worth of materials.
“It’s the first time that we’ve ever done anything like this,” said Shelly Stottlemyer, an associate pastor at Madison Park. “We’re just happy to be able to come alongside and help.”