ANDERSON — More than three weeks after deadlocking on the election of a new board member, the Anderson Community Schools board is seeking the appointment by a judge.
The ACS school board deadlocked on Aug. 14 by a 3-to-3 vote to select a replacement for Carrie Bale, who resigned to accept a position as a business teacher at Highland Middle School.
Bale had served on the board since January 2021 as a Central District representative. The term for the vacant seat will end in December 2024.
ACS board members deadlocked on two candidates, George Salinas and Tariea Goehring, with each receiving three votes.
Following the vote, ACS attorney Charles Rubright said he would send letters the week of Aug. 21 to the five Madison County court judges to see how they want to proceed to fill the vacancy.
Pat Hill, president of the ACS school board, said the letters were hand delivered Wednesday to the six Madison County judges.
“We’re waiting to see if a judge will accept the case,” Hill said. “We’re dealing with unknown ground at this point.”
Hill said he doesn’t know what the next step will be if all five Madison County Circuit Court judges decide not to take the case.
He said there have only been a half dozen instances in Indiana where a judge had to name a school board member.
“They have jurisdiction,” Rubright said Wednesday, “Will they accept?”
He said the judges were provided with the 1984 election plan for ACS board members and additional information concerning the process, including the state statute.
“I’m asking the judges to let me know if they will assume jurisdiction,” Rubright said. “This is a non-traditional function of the courts.”
Rubright said the judge can name someone other than Salinas or Goehring to the school board.
The person has to reside in the Central District and to have been a resident of the school district for at least one year.
Rubright said the school board member can’t be a teacher or a non-certified employee of ACS.
He said all the judges can vote on a replacement if that is their decision.
Rubright said the judge or judges could also decide not to name a replacement on the school board and wait for the vacancy to be filled in the 2024 election.
Salinas currently serves on the board of directors for the Anderson Preparatory Academy. He’s said that, if appointed to the ACS board, he would resign from the APA position. Goehring is a former teacher.