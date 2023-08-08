ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees will wait a little longer to name its seventh member.
At Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, board president Patrick Hill provided an update on the search, which produced seven candidates who were publicly interviewed last week.
“All of the candidates come with an attitude of wanting to serve. It’s kind of made it a hard decision,” Hill said. “We’ve had one executive meeting where we kind of went through the pros and cons of the candidates, and we couldn’t come to a decision.”
Prior to those public interviews, Hill had said one goal of the open interview process was to produce a candidate that would garner unanimous support from the six currently seated board members. That hoped-for consensus has not materialized.
“We had such a good representation of candidates this time with real desires to serve and some good credentials behind them as well,” Hill said. “That in some ways makes it a harder thing, so a split is probably more likely. What that says, I’m not sure, other than it just was a really hard choice.”
The vacancy on the seven-member board was created when Carrie Bale resigned to accept a position as a business teacher at Highland Middle School. Bale had served on the board since January 2021.
The board faces a deadline next Monday for making a decision on her replacement; otherwise, Indiana law mandates that the matter go before a Madison County circuit court judge, who would make the appointment.
Hill said board members will meet in executive session again Friday hoping to finalize a decision.
By then, Hill said, “hopefully people will have time to think on it and sleep on it, and we’ll be able to have more of that determination of, OK these are the real candidates we’re going to focus on.”
During a portion of the meeting devoted to comments from the public, several residents spoke about the vacancy and reminded board members of the importance of diverse representation among the district’s leadership.
“We have a powerful strength in diversity,” Maria Alexander said.
One of the board’s newest members closed the meeting by reflecting on the importance of the choice they’re making.
“We as a board have an obligation to see that every student receives an amazing education here at ACS,” Mandy Webb said, “that families feel welcomed, and our community feels heard. We have a big decision before us, and I know that each of us take that seriously.”
The term for the vacant seat will end in December 2024. Officials said that although a commitment to run for a full term is not required, it’s hoped that Bale’s successor will be willing to consider it.