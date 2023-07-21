ANDERSON — Mirroring statewide trends, ILEARN scores for local school districts remained mostly static, with two — Anderson Community Schools and Anderson Preparatory Academy — seeing less than 20% of students in grades 3 through 8 deemed proficient in English and language arts.
The proficiency rate for ACS, 17.7%, was down slightly from last year’s results and remained among the lowest in the state, suggesting that recovery from pandemic-related learning disruptions in 2020-21 remains slow and unsteady.
The proficiency rate for APA students was just 11.3%. APA Superintendent Jill Barker was not available to comment for this story.
“The scores are disappointing, but really, when you look at the whole overall picture, there are pockets of growth and pockets of not growth,” ACS Superintendent Joe Cronk said.
“It’s going to take concerted, targeted, focused effort over multiple years before we start to see growth.”
Community advocates expressed alarm over what they see as a lack of progress, but noted that a variety of factors continue to hamper educators, including a lack of support — financial and otherwise — from the state Department of Education. A lack of autonomy at the local level also isn’t helping, they said.
“Give the school systems the latitude to maneuver and say here’s the things we need to do to make sure our students are growing academically,” said Lindsay Brown, an Anderson resident and the state president of the Indiana Democrat African American Caucus.
Leaders at both the local and state levels, he added, “need to be the loudest cheerleaders for these changes. They need to support teachers and give them the tools they need to catch these kids up.”
The low scores for both ACS and APA also concern economic development officials with the city, who said quality schools are a key ingredient in attracting new businesses and residents.
“The new economy is this: Companies are going to go where they can get the people they need,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. “Our ability to attract future residents is just as important as attracting new businesses. So any time (standardized test) scores are low, yes, it is a concern.”
Cronk said ACS is taking steps to boost student proficiency across the curricular spectrum, noting that the district’s participation in the Science of Reading initiative will enter its second year this fall, and the program has been expanded to all elementary grades. Funded by a two-year grant from the Indiana Department of Education, the program provides coaching to teachers on research-based instruction in reading.
“That will be in full-tilt operation going into this year,” Cronk said. “We saw gains where those techniques were applied, so they’ll be applied on a larger scale.”
He added that district administrators are still reviewing much of the data from the ILEARN results and will have ongoing discussions to fashion remedies for additional gaps in learning that the results may show.
“We need to really drill down to where the deficiencies are and come up with a targeted model to try and fix that,” Cronk said. “We’re still diving into the data, so that will kind of give us a road map, or at least give us weigh points so that we can at least develop a road map to try and intervene.”
This marked the fourth year students have taken ILEARN, a standardized test introduced in 2019 to assess proficiency in math, English/language arts, science and social studies in grades 3-8. Scores across all categories have declined since the test’s introduction, with the steepest fall happening in 2021, during the pandemic.
Cronk noted that, like other districts in similar-sized cities with comparable demographics, ACS saw modest increases in math and science, but he reiterated that recovery in language skills will take time.
“This is a years-long process,” he said. “You’re not going to see turnaround quickly.”
English language arts proficiency ratings for similar-sized urban school districts in the north-central portion of Indiana included 20.5% in Muncie schools, 27.3 in Kokomo, 21.7 in Richmond and 20.8 in Marion, all higher than Anderson.