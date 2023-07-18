ANDERSON — The Anderson Education Foundation will host its 6th biennial ACS “Hall of Fame” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Anderson High School to celebrate the lives, professional excellence, and impact of 12 ACS alumni Hall of Fame inductees.
Amy Millikan-Bell, M.D.; AHS 1991, Erin Coffman, PhD; HHS 2003, Maureen Duncan; MHHS 1999, Stephen Jackson; AHS 1961, Tim Lanane J.D.; HS 1970, Caitlin McGuire; AHS 2004, Cynthia Sharp J.D.; MHHS 1972, Caren E. Short, Esq.; AHS 1999, Angela Warner-Sims, J.D.; MHHS 1992, Linda Thornburg; AHS 1965, Alexa Isbell-Wolman, J.D.; AHS 1992, and *Colonel Harvey Weir Cook; AHS 1913 (* Posthumous)
Since its inception in 2010, 65 distinguished alumni, whose names appear on a “Wall of Fame” outside the Anderson High School auditorium, have been inducted into the ACS Hall of Fame for having demonstrated excellence in their lives, in Anderson Community Schools, in their communities and beyond.
The Hall of Fame is hosted by the Anderson Education Foundation and supported by sponsors Ed Martin Acura, Community Hospital Anderson, Madison County Federal Credit Union and The Herald Bulletin.
The ACS 2023 Hall of Fame events include a reception at Cultured Urban Winery and an induction ceremony where the honorees’ journeys through Anderson
Community Schools and beyond will be highlighted and their names placed among the Wall of Fame.
The biennial ACS Hall of Fame raises funds to support students and educators of ACS. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for purchase for $50 per guest.
Children under the age of 18 are $10.
AEF is a public education foundation and donations are tax deductible.
For sponsorship and event inquiries, contact Aimee West, Executive Director, aef@acsc.net or call 765-640-4303.