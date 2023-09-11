ALEXANDRIA — Crowds thronged the gymnasium area at the Alexandria Community School central office building Monday evening to show support for a high school softball coach who was removed from the position after giving a team member a ride home.
About seven people signed up to address the board, including Natalie Smith, the girl's mother.
"I am coming to you all as a concerned parent related to what I feel is inappropriate practice of intimidation and an abuse of power with my daughter, who is a student at the high school," she said.
Smith then asked for a show of hands from parents in response to the following question:
"How many of you have helped another parent out by taking their child home from practice, school or games or vice versa? As we all know — it takes a village to raise a child."
Smith explained the issue began when she and her husband asked a personal friend (the coach) to bring their child home.
She then asked the board what the school's policies were in terms of coach's practices and investigation process.
"I feel, along with a number of parents, community members and friends that have attended this meeting that the processes for a fair and unbiased investigation were not (followed)."
Smith said the high school administration's actions, not the coach's, jeopardized her daughter's safety and well-being.
"Because of your administration's actions, my child's character has been defamed by her peers. She has felt isolated from her teammates, as well as made my child feel scared and intimidated and bulled. Bullied not by other students but her principal."
Director of the Alexandria Community Center and former teacher/coach Rachel Young raised similar concerns about how the administration handled the situation.
"The fact that this teacher and coach had been told that due to his actions and lack of trustworthiness, he would be removed from his coaching position but at the same time, would be allowed to keep his teaching job," she said. "That just simply didn't make sense to me."
She asked the school board to fully reinstate the coach in question and look into why the district has lost so many staff within the past few years.
The former coach remains listed as a teacher on the district's website.
The board did not comment on the matter but thanked those who came out for showing their support.
"We have work to do as a board to dig into what you've told us," said Vice President Carrie Rowland, who acted as president Monday night.