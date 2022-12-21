ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Community Schools stands out as a hub for the Migrant Education Program, which is for youth on the move.
The program provides educational support for school-aged children of seasonal agricultural workers, said Jesse Shawver, coordinator for the program in Region 3, which extends from Kokomo and Alexandria and all the way to Jeffersonville, on the Ohio River.
“The migrant program basically provides support for the family and the student, so they will be able to receive the education they need while they’re here,” said Melissa Brisco, superintendent of Alexandria Community Schools.
“Migrants are inherently transitory. When they’re moving from school corporation to school corporation, credits get lost, progress gets lost. That’s why the migrant program is so important.”
Students assisted by the program often come from states such as Texas, Florida and other parts of Indiana, in addition to countries such as Honduras and Guatemala, Shawver said.
Assistance, from tutoring to distributing portable Wi-Fi hotspots, usually takes place outside the normal school day.
To be in the program, Shawver said, students must be moving into the district and either be in or have a parent involved with seasonal agricultural labor.
Qualifying students receive assistance for up to three years. If they move to a new school corporation and still qualify for the program after moving, they can receive up to three more years of help.
Students from ]3 to 21 are eligible for assistance, with the youngest students being the focus of a recent initiative aiming to increase their participation in pre-K, whether live instruction or supplemental materials.
During Alexandria’s Dec. 12 school board meeting, Shawver said they have a 94% pre-K participation, surpassing the initial goal of 70%.
For the past few years, Alexandria has averaged from 60 to 65 migrant students per year. This year, there are only about 22, Brisco said.
Migrant students, more often than not, arrive during the summer and leave soon after.
The program is funded through federal grants to state departments of education for various initiatives, Shawver said.