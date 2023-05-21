ALEXANDRIA — The school board announced during its May 8 meeting that the elementary cafeteria would be renovated.
C&T Design and Equipment Company will be heading up the project. Improvements include new serving lines and additional equipment.
Bridget Anderson, an employee from Chartwells School Dining Service, the company overseeing Alexandria Community Schools food service operations, said the new serving lines would be structured to allow students to be completely inside the cafeteria and not in the hallway.
In a separate interview, school board president Amy Bair said the cafeteria project is expected to cost about $224,417.
During the meeting, Bair said they will be able to cover costs via the cafeteria budget.
Additionally, playground equipment is being installed at the elementary school.
The equipment was set to be installed 10 to 12 days from the May 8 meeting, according to Stacey Bowen, principal at Alexandria-Monroe Elementary School.
The next school board meeting will be June 12 at 7 p.m. at the Alexandria-Monroe Academy and Central Office.