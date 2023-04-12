ALEXANDRIA — The board for Alexandria Community Schools unanimously agreed it's time for a new gym.
During its April 10 meeting, the board unanimously recommended that Superintendent Melissa Brisco move forward with the bonding process.
From there, the bond counsel (an attorney) would walk the corporation through the bonding process, according to Brisco.
The exact timeline is unknown.
The corporation could borrow up to $2.39 million, as stated by Belvia Gray, a principal from the financial firm Baker Tilly, during the previous meeting.
As of Monday, only the main high school gym was mentioned in the bonding discussion. That project was estimated at $2.039 million.
"We need to replace the bleachers (in the main gym), we need to finish some things and take care of some other issues," said School Board President Amy Bair during the meeting.
"This is an absolutely necessary thing, this is not frivolous."
During Monday's meeting, Brisco said the corporation is using other funds for other maintenance related projects. This includes floor-to-ceiling renovation of the high school library, she said in a separate interview.
Renovating the library or "media center" was discussed by the board during the March 13 meeting; a cost estimate was not provided by representatives of KrM Architecture at that time.
Funds to be utilized are ESSER III, a Common School Loan and possibly Rainy Day funds, according to Brisco.
"We've been behind the 8-ball (in terms of maintenance) I think since I got on the board," said Board Member Diane Sayre during the meeting.
"We can't just keep going back and putting out buckets at the fireworks (show) asking, 'we need to paint the gym, can you leave us $5?' We just need to do it and do it right."
The next meeting is May 10 at 7 p.m., at the Alexandria Community School Central Office.