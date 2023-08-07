ALEXANDRIA — Remodeling of the Alexandria Jr/Sr High School is underway.
As of Monday, branding work in the the auxiliary gym and athletic hallway has been completed.
Branding work was estimated at $100,000 and less than $215,000, Mike Montgomery, an architect for KrM Architecture said during the school board's March meeting.
Precise cost estimates could not be provided.
Both are being funded via Rainy Day, operations and leftover referendum funds, according to Superintendent Melissa Brisco.
The library or "media center" has been "gutted down to nothing," according to Brisco. The project, estimated at $700,000 to 800,000, is expected to reach completion by the first of 2024, Brisco said.
Common School Loans and ESSERI III funds will be used to finance the library project.
These aren't the only projects underway. Some restrooms at the high school are being remodeled.
The library and restrooms were leftovers from the campus "merger" project from 2019, Brisco said.
Brisco could not provide estimates for the restroom projects. Both restrooms should be finished by the end of August.
Up next will be the complete overhaul of the main gym. Such renovations were estimated at $2.04 million.
Back in June, the school board gave Brisco permission to sell a bond to finance the project.
In March, Belvia Gray, a principal for Baker Tilly, an accounting firm based out of Indianapolis, said the school could borrow up to $2.39 million.
The more than $2.3 million bond is slated to be sold the week of Aug. 20, Brisco said Monday.
Once sold, funds will be distributed to the school to fund the gym project.