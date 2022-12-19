ALEXANDRIA — Students at Alexandria-Monroe elementary and high schools will be getting a late Christmas gift — new bathrooms.
During the Dec. 12 meeting, Superintendent Melissa Brisco announced she would have actionable plans the next day. As of Dec. 13, the project will consist of three phases, lasting from late December to possibly July, Brisco said in a separate interview.
Phase one will consist of gutting and reconstructing a set of bathrooms in the elementary school and near the high school choir room. That is expected to be completed in March.
The same month will mark the beginning of phase two, which will reconstruct restrooms near the high school's gym. That should be finished in May.
Restrooms on the first and second floors of the high school's academic wing make up phase three, expected to reach completion near the end of July 2023.
In a previous interview, Brisco said the project would be funded through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER III.
The district received a total of about $3.2 million in ESSER III funds, according to an Indiana Department of Education spreadsheet.
The bathroom project was estimated to cost more than $1 million and will be done by JG Bowers, a general contractor from Marion, Brisco said in a previous interview.
Bleachers
After the mechanism responsible for folding up the bleachers stopped working, the school corporation added a bleacher-related project.
In a separate interview, Brisco said no one was affected or hurt by malfunction.
As of Friday, Dec. 16, Brisco was waiting on an inspector to check the bleachers and send her a report regarding what needs to be repaired.
Brisco said she expected the report to arrive before winter break, which starts Dec. 23.