ALEXANDRIA — Parents, administrators, and students crowded the Alexandria Community Schools Central Office gymnasium for the school board meeting on Monday evening after an active shooter threat earlier that day.
Parents and one student expressed gratitude and concerns regarding the April 17 and May 8 active shooter threats.
"I believe I can speak for everyone here that we're grateful the (April 17) threat was nothing more than a fool playing a dirty prank.", said Andy Nichols, parent of two students at Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School.
Nichols then voiced concerns regarding the school's cell phone policy.
The current policy requires students to have their cell phones turned off and in their lockers from 8:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., according to page 28 of the Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School Student Handbook.
Nichols said the policy prevented communication between him and his kids during the April 17 threat, prompting concern.
"We, like many other parents, were in the dark. We were worried about the safety of our kids," he said.
He proposed allowing students to have their phones on them for emergency use.
Nichols said he's in favor of regulating student usage. He expressed willingness to work with administrators on a policy that could work for both sides.
"From a parent's perspective, the fear was real that day and when you don't hear from your kids, (that) fear is doubled."
Nichols' family was affected by a recent shooting elsewhere in the country. His older sister and others in a nearby restaurant took cover while shooting occurred in Texas Saturday evening.
"My sister lives in Allen, Texas, where a gunman killed (nine) people (at a nearby mall). My sister's 50 years old, she still wanted to let her parents and her brother know that she was safe," Nichols said. "That's all we want too as parents of students in the school."
Julie Williams, principal at Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School, addressed the cellphone issue.
Williams began her statement saying the safety of students is and would be the top priority but suggested allowing cellphones could provide opportunities for misinformation.
Such misinformation could hinder efforts by first responders, thus compromising student safety, according to Williams.
Controlling cellphone use allows information to be efficiently delivered and accurate.
Williams said she understood parents' frustrations with the recent events, saying, "We're frustrated too."
Frustrations began April 17 after a threat was phoned in to the high school. Alexandria's school resource officers put the school on a hard lockdown, meaning no one was allowed in or out.
The City of Alexandria was also put on a kind of lockdown. Only essential traffic could enter, particularly on Ind.-9 or Park Avenue.
Students remained locked down until cleared to board buses which transported them to Alexandria First Baptist Church to be reunited with parents.
Students returned to in-person learning the next day.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said they have a person of interest in Oklahoma.
A second threat was phoned in on May 3. The high school was reportedly under hard lockdown, with the elementary school on a soft lockdown.
The threat was deemed a false alarm, and students resumed their normal activities.