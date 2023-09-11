Editor's note: The article has been updated with additional details.
ALEXANDRIA — A crowd thronged the gymnasium area at the Alexandria Community School central office building Monday evening to show support for a high school softball coach who was removed from the position after giving a team member a ride home.
Jared Bourff, a teacher at the junior/senior high school, was named the school's head varsity softball coach this year. He continues to be listed on the school website as a teacher at the school.
About seven people, including Natalie Smith, the girl's mother, signed up to address the board Monday.
"I am coming to you all as a concerned parent related to what I feel is inappropriate practice of intimidation and an abuse of power with my daughter, who is a student at the high school," Smith said.
She then asked for a show of hands from parents in response to the following question: "How many of you have helped another parent out by taking their child home from practice, school or games or vice versa?
"As we all know — it takes a village to raise a child," she said.
Smith explained the issue began when she and her husband asked Bourff, a personal friend, to bring their daughter home.
She then asked the board what the school's rules are for coaches and the investigative process.
"I feel, along with a number of parents, community members and friends that have attended this meeting that the processes for a fair and unbiased investigation were not (followed)."
Smith said the high school administration's actions, not the coach's, jeopardized her daughter's safety and well-being.
"Because of your administration's actions, my child's character has been defamed by her peers. She has felt isolated from her teammates, as well as ... scared and intimidated and bulled. Bullied not by other students but her principal."
Director of the Alexandria Community Center and former teacher/coach Rachel Young raised similar concerns about how the administration handled the situation.
"The fact that this teacher and coach had been told that due to his actions and lack of trustworthiness, he would be removed from his coaching position but at the same time, would be allowed to keep his teaching job — that just simply didn't make sense to me," Young said.
She asked the school board to fully reinstate Bourff and look into why the district has lost so many staff within the past few years.
The board did not comment on the matter but thanked those who came out for making their perspectives known.
"We have work to do as a board to dig into what you've told us," said Vice President Carrie Rowland, who acted as board president Monday night in the absence of Amy Bair, who was not at the meeting Monday.
Bourff declined to comment Monday about his dismissal as coach.
On Wednesday, the Alexandria Community School Corporation announced via email that an executive session of the school board is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday “to receive information concerning the individual’s alleged misconduct.” Executive sessions are not open to the public.