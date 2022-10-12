ALEXANDRIA — A Madison County public schools superintendent has been named regional Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents.
Melissa Brisco, who is in her seventh year as superintendent at Alexandria Community Schools, said she was honored because her nomination came from her peers.
“I was humbled and honored to be recognized by my peers as the superintendent of the year for Region 6. Humbled because there are a lot of outstanding administrators in our region, and they selected me,” she said.
Brisco said she considers her biggest accomplishments during her tenure the approval of voters in a $19 million bond referendum.
“Selling the referendum has been the catalyst for a lot of the great progress we've made with our facilities, as well as financially and academically. We've been able to upgrade our facilities in order to offer more progressive academic programming, and at the same time shore up our finances.”
As part of the capital improvements program supported by the referendum, the district moved its elementary school to a central campus near the intermediate and high schools. As a result, the old elementary school became available to the central administration, whose offices were moved there.
The district sold its previous administration building and shares the expenses of the former elementary school through a partnership with a variety of organizations, including the Alexandria Community Center, Essential Senior Services and the YMCA.
In addition, Brisco and her administration have been able to forge partnerships with businesses throughout the county in advancement of the district’s academic pathways. They provide a variety of post-secondary assistance, including college attendance or immediate entry into the workforce.
"I am a very lucky superintendent. I have a terrific board, and a wonderful staff that works so hard for our children and families,” she said.
But Brisco is not resting on her laurels. With the changes to public education brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she would like to revisit and upgrade the district’s strategic plan to address those new challenges.
“We need to respond to the needs of our children, staff and community,” she said.
Penny Stevens was among the Board of Trustees members who hired Brisco.
“We wanted somebody who was hometown, and we wanted somebody who knows the community, and she does that. And we wanted somebody who was a visionary,” she said. “She went to school here. She knew our community, She knows our families. And that was big deal when we were looking.”
Brisco’s strengths include her depth of knowledge and experience both as an educator and as a businesswoman, Stevens said.
“Our vision is moving forward,” she said. “It’s an ongoing vision that she has, and that is really huge for us.”
As the largest employer in Alexandria, Stevens said, the marketing value to attract families to the area is huge.
Alexandria Mayor Todd Naselroad agreed.
“I think it’s been wonderful since she came back to her hometown what she has been able to accomplish,” he said. “Our schools are better than they’ve ever been, and I’m sure that’s a huge draw to our city.”