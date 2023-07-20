ANDERSON — The Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees is taking intentional steps to ensure that the process of filling the Central District’s vacancy on the board is as transparent as possible, administrators said this week.
The vacancy on the seven-member board was created when Carrie Bale resigned to accept a position as a business teacher at Highland Middle School. Bale had served on the board since January 2021.
The board in a public notice issued July 12 requested letters of intent and resumes from qualified and interested residents in the Central District. Those who submit valid materials will be interviewed during a public meeting either Aug. 1 or Aug. 2 at the district’s administrative offices.
Board President Pat Hill said several residents have indicated an interest in applying for the open seat, although only one letter of intent has been validated with the Board of Elections. The window for submitting letters of intent closes at noon July 28.
“We’ve had more people approach us than we have letters of intent saying they might be interested,” Hill said. “There’s a decent amount of interest.”
Hill said the public interviews, although not required by law, will help board members arrive at a consensus on a final candidate. The intent, he said, is that a final vote among the six board members to name Bale’s replacement would be unanimous.
“You always hope that you can reach that (consensus),” he said. “It would just show there’s a level of unified support for that candidate to operate in that position.”
The term for the vacant seat will end in December 2024. Officials said that although a commitment to run for a full term is not required, it’s hoped that Bale’s successor will be willing to consider it.
“Hopefully with the time and effort that would go into the position, especially in terms of commitment to training and getting people worked into the system, that person would want to stay and run,” Hill said.