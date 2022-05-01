ANDERSON — The city of Anderson and the Flagship Enterprise Center board is planning to purchase the Enterprise Center building from Anderson University.
The Flagship Enterprise Center was created in 2003 through a partnership between Anderson and Anderson University as a facility to encourage entrepreneurship and an incubator center for new start-up businesses.
The city and Flagship Enterprise Center not for profit organization plans to purchase the facility at a cost of $6.9 million.
The city of Anderson will issue a bond in the amount of $6 million through the Anderson Redevelopment Commission and the Flagship board will be providing $1 million.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the city will use $6 million in Tax Increment Financing revenues to be used to purchase the building.
Winkler said the Anderson Redevelopment Commission will place a $5.9 million certificate of deposit in the bank purchasing the bonds.
The plan is to retire the bond within 18 months, he said.
John Pistole, president of Anderson University, said in a press release the changes will allow the university to focus resources on its primary mission of education, which will continue to enhance opportunities for the community.
“These actions will allow for AU and the City of Anderson to continue its long-effective relationship while making appropriate adjustments that mutually benefit the city and the university while proving for optimum opportunity for local economic development for the city,” Pistole said.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the city has invested millions of dollars into the overall structure of the Flagship Enterprise Center.
“It makes good business sense for the city to be positioned in a manner that provides optimum protection for our investments while advancing the missions of the city,” Broderick said in a press release.
“The plan is to bring back the small business incubator program,” Winkler said. “We need space for start-up businesses.”
Under the proposal, the mayor of Anderson will appoint enough members to have the controlling interest on the Flagship Enterprise board.
“These changes represent the evolution in the dynamic areas of economic development and higher education and are a win-win for the city, the university, Bankable and the Flagship Enterprise Center,” Winkler said.
The facility will be owned by the Flagship Enterprise Center, but the city of Anderson will manage the facility.
The Bankable program will operate as a separate entity as a newly formed nonprofit.
The three-story 53,000 square foot building has housed the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) of Anderson University and has hosted community events and activities.
The university will continue to operate the residential MBA program and will have a lease for the use of the facility.