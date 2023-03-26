ANDERSON — An audit by a state agency found the Anderson Community School system failed to establish effective internal controls.
The audit was by the Indiana State Board of Accounts covered the period from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022.
The audit came after a special audit by the agency found that former employee Carla Burke stole more than $1 million.
The beginning balances were overstated by $15.6 million and $16.1 million and receipts overstated by $580,985 and $49,464.
It further states the internal controls were not effective in tracking federal funds for the summer food service program, school breakfast and lunch programs.
“The failure to establish an effective internal control system enabled material noncompliance to go undetected,” the audit states. “Noncompliance with the grant agreement and the reporting compliance requirement could result in the loss of future federal funds.”
ACS agreed with the audit report’s findings.
School officials in their response said a new system was implemented July 1, 2019. which doesn’t allow changing vendor names before printing checks. Also, checks have to be signed manually by both the director of food service and the food service treasurer.
The bank is also providing copies of canceled checks.
“The Food Service section is another part of our work in progress as we figure out how to verify the correct amounts,” ACS said in its response. “Human error is always a factor, but we are constantly trying to improve on this report.”
The special audit said Burke was responsible for maintaining the financial records of the School Lunch Fund, and her responsibilities included posting receipts and disbursements, maintaining the cash balance records and reconciling bank accounts.
The audit found that checks indicating payments to vendors were actually issued to and cashed by Burke.
The state audit was also critical of ACS’ financial recordkeeping.
“Bank statements and canceled checks were not reviewed, so school corporation officials were not aware that cancelled checks or check images were not being provided by the bank,” the audit states.
Burke’s signature was one of two required on any checks, but when checks were created electronically, it applied the dual signatures on the documents.
Auditors outlined additional gaps including the software used by Burke that let transactions be changed at any time, including after audit.
“The failure to establish these internal controls enabled misstatements or irregularities to go undetected,” read the audit.