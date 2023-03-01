INDIANAPOLIS — The former chief financial officer for Anderson Community Schools said it is unlikely the district will ever see repayment of nearly $1 million embezzled by a former food services bookkeeper.
“We do not anticipate seeing meaningful repayment,” according to Kevin Brown.
Brown, who retired from ACS in December but still serves as a consultant, spoke at Monday’s sentencing hearing of Carla Burke.
Burke, 63, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and four counts of filing false income tax returns.
U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon sentenced her to 28 months in federal prison and ordered her to reimburse the district for $976,773 and pay $141,109 to the IRS.
“The defendant stole nearly a million dollars intended to put food in the mouths of children to satisfy her own greed," Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a release.
“Public employment is a public trust, and the sentence imposed today shows that those who violate that trust will be held accountable.”
Burke, who attended Anderson schools, earned a business administration degree from Anderson University. She said she experiences grief from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,a prior stroke and skin cancer.
She attended the sentencing in a wheelchair and breathed with the assistance of any oxygen tank.
Her method of signing checks and redirecting funds to herself went undetected not only by Brown but the State Board of Accounts, which conducted previous ACS audits but did not blame a specific culprit until a five-year audit was released last year.
“Mrs. Burke went well out of her way to conceal the crime,” Brown told the judge.
Brown used words such as immoral behavior, despicable and self-indulgent in describing Burke’s actions.
He reiterated numerous times that her theft prevented use of funds for students and instructional materials and to provide stipends for food service workers.
As of Tuesday, Burke was not in the U.S. Bureau of Prisons system. Federal prisoners typically serve 85% of a sentence or about two years in a 28-month sentence.
Hanlon also ordered the forfeiture of any property that was purchased and could be traced to the stolen funds.
Burke told Hanlon that she was addicted to gambling, “I needed funds to support my addiction, and food services became the source.”