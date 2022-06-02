ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools’ board has promoted two longtime employees to leadership positions in the district.
Kathy McCord has been named ACS’ director of curriculum, instruction and elementary education. McCord, now principal at Erskine Elementary School, will officially begin her new position June 6.
“Kathy has done an incredible job since coming to (ACS) as the building principal at Erskine Elementary,” Superintendent Dr. Joe Cronk said in a news release.
“While she will be missed by the staff and students at Erskine, we look forward to having her at the central office and leading our curriculum and instruction efforts across the district.”
As director of curriculum, instruction and secondary education, McCord will lead the district’s academic efforts, according to the release. Her new position will include a focus on aligning efforts across the district related to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and literacy.
“I’m very excited to get started and take on this new challenge,” McCord said in the news release. “I look forward to working with central office staff, building principals, teachers and staff across the district to deliver the highest quality education and support for our students.”
McCord has served as principal at Erskine Elementary since 2018. Before that, she was an administrator at Muncie Community Schools. Before working in administration, McCord was a science teacher. Her experience in K-12 education spans more than 20 years.
At its meeting Tuesday, the ACS board also approved hiring employee Chris Chelli as Erskine’s new principal.
“Chris has been a great leader at (ACS) for many years,” Cronk said in the release. “We are thrilled that he now has an opportunity to lead a building. We know that he will be welcomed back with open arms by the staff and students at Erskine.”
Chelli, an assistant principal at Anderson High School, has more than 20 years of experience in education, serving in various roles including as a teacher at Erskine Elementary.