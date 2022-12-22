ANDERSON — The Anderson Scholar House has received grant funds to provide services to the first four enrolled women.
The Anderson Scholar House program is designed to break the cycle of poverty for single parents by helping them obtain a post-secondary education. That will enable them to secure higher-paying employment
Participants are required to attend either a university or community college to obtain a degree.
Briana Price is director of strategic programs for Madison County JobSource, the agency behind the program. It's received grants from the Madison County Community Foundation, South Madison Community Foundation and PNC Foundation.
The foundations are providing a total of $7,500 a year for each woman for three years.
The total grant funding is $90,000 or $22,500 for each participant.
Last week, JobSource signed an agreement with Anderson Housing Authority for 12 vouchers to pay the cost of housing when the program has its full 12 participants.
“The grant funds will pay for the services we’re providing,” Price said. “It includes workshops, one-on-one training, tutoring, troubleshooting (and some education costs).”
She said participants must regularly meet with a counselor and community service representatives.
Doug Eckerty, JobSource’s executive director, said the grant funds provide full support for all four of the single mothers for three years.
“It fills in the funding gaps,” he said. “The entire program is heartwarming.”
Individuals or businesses wishing to support Anderson Scholar House can make donations at the JobSource website at https://www.jobsourcecap.org/ashdonation