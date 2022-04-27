ANDERSON — Cam May knew he wanted to follow family tradition and attend Anderson University, where his parents met and fell in love and where his uncle and older sister also earned their degrees.
“It was great for them, and I knew it would be great for me,” said the native of Marietta, Ohio.
May also knew that he wanted to study electrical engineering but, as recently as a decade ago, wouldn’t have been able to do both. That’s because nine years ago, AU started offering engineering classes to the first six engineering students. This year’s freshman class included 39 seeking majors in various technical specialties.
“I don’t know what I would have done. I guess the cards just fell into place,” the 20-year-old junior said.
Not only can May follow his dreams, but the quality of his education is being enhanced by a new electrical engineering lab dedicated Tuesday on the third floor of Hartung Hall.
The lab is one of several specialized centers for hands-on student learning and business networking that have been installed in departments, including nursing and cybersecurity studies, just this school year.
The electrical engineering lab includes a multimeter and oscilloscope at each of the work stations that are tiered so students at the back can see what it going on up front. That means one integrated testing system rather than the two in the older engineering lab on campus, May said.
The lab also is outfitted with new white boards and projector.
“It’s a really great space with a lot of updated technology that’s going to give us the ability to do more things and do them quickly,” May said. “Updated equipment can give you more consistent results.”
Though students at some other universities don’t have access to campus labs until their junior or senior years, those in the electrical engineering program will be able to use the facility as early as their freshman year.
AU President John S. Pistole said adding the new lab to the university’s growing number of specialized centers enhances its mission of being distinctive, compelling and relevant.
“We’re here to celebrate because this is a good day for the university as we dedicate our new electrical engineering lab,” he said.
Chad Wallace, AU’s dean of science and engineering, said he recently reread the university’s mission and realized the new lab fulfills the university’s vision of creating a Christ-centered facility. It lets students become lifelong learners by building theoretical knowledge with a foundation in liberal art.
The space also will host area high school students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics, he added.
“We believe engineering is not a spectator endeavor but hands-on; hence, the new center dedicated today,” Wallace said. “We want to fully lean into that mission of Christ-centered servant-leaders.”